#HeterosexualPrideDay Is Trending On Twitter And People Have A Lot Of Feelings
It's that time of year again.
As the LGBT community winds down Pride Month, the hashtag #HeterosexualPrideDay has once again started trending on Twitter.
If you flip your Twitter calendar back in time, it's clear this hashtag pops up around the end of June pretty consistently.
People have been asking this important question since 2014.
Twitter user @_JackNForTweets, or simply Sam, has claimed ownership as the official creator of the holiday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Given the importance of Pride Month to the LGBT community, and the recent tragic events in Orlando, a lot of people aren't standing behind him on this one.
Whether the origins of the "holiday" were once sincere or everyone is just being completely trolled, the internet is having a lot of fun with the hashtag.
The GIF reactions came streaming in.
ADVERTISEMENT
Flags were designed for the special day.
And some even used this trend as a valuable teaching moment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Most people were just straight (sorry) up confused.
See you next year!
-
Sarah Karlan is a deputy editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Sarah Karlan at sarah.karlan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.