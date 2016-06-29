BuzzFeed News

#HeterosexualPrideDay Is Trending On Twitter And People Have A Lot Of Feelings

#HeterosexualPrideDay Is Trending On Twitter And People Have A Lot Of Feelings

It's that time of year again.

By Sarah Karlan

Posted on June 29, 2016, at 3:05 p.m. ET

As the LGBT community winds down Pride Month, the hashtag #HeterosexualPrideDay has once again started trending on Twitter.

If you flip your Twitter calendar back in time, it's clear this hashtag pops up around the end of June pretty consistently.

#HeterosexualPrideDay
julia brilla @juIiabrilla

#HeterosexualPrideDay

And this certainly isn't the first time anyone's tried to create something like "straight pride month" or "straight pride day."

People have been asking this important question since 2014.

When is #heterosexualprideday
roke @rroollttiiddee

When is #heterosexualprideday

Twitter user @_JackNForTweets, or simply Sam, has claimed ownership as the official creator of the holiday.

As the official #HeterosexualPrideDay creator, direct all tweets of disapproval of this holiday to me and me only.
Sam. @_JackNForTweets

As the official #HeterosexualPrideDay creator, direct all tweets of disapproval of this holiday to me and me only.

Given the importance of Pride Month to the LGBT community, and the recent tragic events in Orlando, a lot of people aren't standing behind him on this one.

Why are gays telling me to let it go when their outrage is responsible for my hashtag being #1 in the fucking world? #HeterosexualPrideDay
Sam. @_JackNForTweets

Why are gays telling me to let it go when their outrage is responsible for my hashtag being #1 in the fucking world? #HeterosexualPrideDay

Whether the origins of the "holiday" were once sincere or everyone is just being completely trolled, the internet is having a lot of fun with the hashtag.

seeing #HeterosexualPrideDay trend but then seeing it's really about how heteros don't need it
「tiffany」 @buteraIison

seeing #HeterosexualPrideDay trend but then seeing it's really about how heteros don't need it

The GIF reactions came streaming in.

#HeterosexualPrideDay Because you all know it can be illegal to love who you love in your country 😒
Timmy Caunce @timmycaunce

#HeterosexualPrideDay Because you all know it can be illegal to love who you love in your country 😒

#HeterosexualPrideDay
princess petch @shadecoven

#HeterosexualPrideDay

When you open Twitter and see that #HeterosexualPrideDay is trending
harry being cute @hesbeingcute

When you open Twitter and see that #HeterosexualPrideDay is trending

#HeterosexualPrideDay is trending...
Lady Gaga @gagamonster96

#HeterosexualPrideDay is trending...

Flags were designed for the special day.

Happy #HeterosexualPrideDay! I found your flag
Belly Lover Dingo @DaxterDingo

Happy #HeterosexualPrideDay! I found your flag

And some even used this trend as a valuable teaching moment.

Not sure where #HeterosexualPrideDay is coming from, but just in case anyone needs info on why #GayPride exists
Michael @RealDoubleMs

Not sure where #HeterosexualPrideDay is coming from, but just in case anyone needs info on why #GayPride exists

All the states in Grey are states where you can be legally fired for being straight #heterosexualprideday
Miki Minach @MADBLACKTWINK

All the states in Grey are states where you can be legally fired for being straight #heterosexualprideday

Most people were just straight (sorry) up confused.

Everyone tweeting #heterosexualprideday
Meadow @meadowxskie

Everyone tweeting #heterosexualprideday

#HeterosexualPrideDay aka any day that ends with "y".
Anika Punani Rose @ItsNasB

#HeterosexualPrideDay aka any day that ends with "y".

#heterosexualprideday really? isn't that everyday?
Philip Tetro @PhilipTetro

#heterosexualprideday really? isn't that everyday?

See you next year!

Apparently it's #HeterosexualPrideDay. So is every other day, but carry on.
Steve Silberman @stevesilberman

Apparently it's #HeterosexualPrideDay. So is every other day, but carry on.

