This Grandmother's Reaction To Her Grandson Coming Out As Trans Is Too Adorable For Words

As Cueto got a bit older, he began to sort out the confusing emotions he was experiencing. He first learned what the word "transgender" meant after watching a soap opera on television. He continued to confide in his grandmother, coming out to her again when he was 13 years old. His nan kept it a secret, as he requested.

When he began to go through female puberty, Cueto became depressed and at times resorted to self-harm. "I still struggle with depression now," he said. "I've learned that I just go through bad patches, but always come back fighting. And, that I'm not alone."

With his grandmother's support, he finally came out to his mother, Julie Godden. She has been supportive ever since taking him to a gender identity clinic in London to start planning his medical transition, including hormone therapy and top surgery.