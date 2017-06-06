People Are Sharing Photos Of Their Dogs Decked Out With Pride
Pawsitively the most supportive pups around.
The popular Dog_Rates Twitter account is a well-known gift to the universe — and during Pride Month, the gift keeps on giving. Matt Nelson, the human behind the account, sent out a request on Monday for photos of dogs celebrating Pride Month.
Using the #PrideMonthPuppo hashtag, owners were quick to share their accepting and celebratory pups.
Like Waffles, who loves his two moms and sports a bow tie with so much class:
And Fiona, who is accepting of everyone...except the mail carrier:
Then there's this itty-bitty pride floof who just needs a quick nap before going out and celebrating:
And this doge, who knows that love is love is love is love:
This pup's rainbow highlighter is something to 👏 strive 👏 for:
This lil' one had to take a few practice laps holding the pride flag:
And look at this adorable puppo, who is 14/10 filled with pride:
Some of the most prideful doggos made it to the Dog_Rates timeline.
And really, who better than doggos to teach us about unconditional love and acceptance?
To sum up:
Check out the hashtag to see even more prideful pups!
