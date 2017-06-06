BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing Photos Of Their Dogs Decked Out With Pride

Pawsitively the most supportive pups around.

By Sarah Karlan

Posted on June 6, 2017, at 4:34 p.m. ET

The popular Dog_Rates Twitter account is a well-known gift to the universe — and during Pride Month, the gift keeps on giving. Matt Nelson, the human behind the account, sent out a request on Monday for photos of dogs celebrating Pride Month.

The account has gained over two million followers for sharing the most adorable photos of pups, as well as delving into the the occasional political debate.
Twitter: @dog_rates

Using the #PrideMonthPuppo hashtag, owners were quick to share their accepting and celebratory pups.

So many good, proud doggos in the #pridemonthpuppo tag. 10/10 would give them all many head pats.
Britney @britneyiste

The results are pawsitively the most pure. Will 10/10 improve your day.

Like Waffles, who loves his two moms and sports a bow tie with so much class:

Twitter: @SusieDoom

And Fiona, who is accepting of everyone...except the mail carrier:

Twitter: @Belen_BWT
Then there's this itty-bitty pride floof who just needs a quick nap before going out and celebrating:

@asxphia

And this doge, who knows that love is love is love is love:

@entirely_momish

This pup's rainbow highlighter is something to 👏 strive 👏 for:

@lishorwitz

This lil' one had to take a few practice laps holding the pride flag:

Caitlyn @CaitBiondolillo

And look at this adorable puppo, who is 14/10 filled with pride:

@WeathaMan1234

Some of the most prideful doggos made it to the Dog_Rates timeline.

@dog_rates

And really, who better than doggos to teach us about unconditional love and acceptance?

Twitter: @ryanntheloser
Twitter: @ItsJaycen

To sum up:

Twitter: @iamelegia

Check out the hashtag to see even more prideful pups!

Twitter: @queen_stinaaa
