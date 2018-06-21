Books You Need To Read During Pride Month, According To LGBT Authors
Time to seriously queer up your reading list.
June reading list feeling a little light? Don't worry, we did the hard work for you.
We asked some of our favorite LGBT authors to suggest the one book they consider required reading this Pride month. Needless to say, you've got quite the list to get started on.
1. Michael Arceneaux
Recommendation: Darnell Moore’s No Ashes In The Fire
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Samantha Irby
Recommendation: Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
3. Roxane Gay
Recommendation: Stone Butch Blues By Leslie Feinberg
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Janet Mock
Recommendation: Trap Door: Trans Cultural Production and the Politics of Visibility Edited by Reina Gossett, Eric A. Stanley and Johanna Burton
5. Thomas Page McBee
ADVERTISEMENT
6. Sarah Schulman
Recommendation: Rosalind Rosenberg's Jane Crow: The Life of Pauli Murray
7. Brontez Purnell
ADVERTISEMENT
8. Gabby Rivera
Recommendation: Tee Franklin's Bingo Love
9. Eileen Myles
Recommendation: Jordy Rosenberg's Confessions Of The Fox
ADVERTISEMENT
10. Carmen Maria Machado
Recommendation: Ruby Fruit Jungle by Rita Mae Brown
11. Jennifer Finney Boylan
Recommendation: Joy Ladin's Through The Door Of Life
ADVERTISEMENT
12. Kristen Arnett
Recommendation: Alexander Chee's Edinburgh
13. Alexander Chee
Recommendation: Avram Finkelstein's After Silence
What else is on your Pride reading list? Sound off in the comments below.
-
Sarah Karlan is a deputy editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Sarah Karlan at sarah.karlan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.