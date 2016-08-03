Muslim Women Are Responding To Trump Using The #CanYouHearUsNow Hashtag

The Republican presidential candidate criticised the mother of a Muslim American soldier for "having nothing to say." But now Muslim women are making sure their voices are heard.

Last week Donald Trump accused the mother of a Muslim American soldier who was killed in the line of duty of "having nothing to say."

Although people suggested that Ghazala did not speak because she was in grief, Trump launched an attack on both the parents of Humayun Khan, who was killed by a car bomb in Iraq.

Criticising Ghazala directly, he said: "If you look at [Khizr's] wife, she was standing there, she had nothing to say. Maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say, you tell me.”

But she has since spoken out, telling ABC that the reason she didn't say anything was because she was in pain. "If you were in pain you fight or you don’t say anything," she said. "I’m not a fighter, I can’t fight. So the best thing I do was [stay] quiet."