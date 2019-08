According to a Forbes report earlier this summer, Jay-Z has become the first billionaire in hip-hop and the fifth-richest black person in the US.

Ahh, Mr. Carter. Mr. Sasha Fierce. The man of many names. Jay-Z — who is actually JAY-Z, but BuzzFeed doesn’t recognize vanity capitalization (or vanity punctuation for that matter) — started off his career with a hyphen, lost the hyphen, and adopted it again. Moral of the story: Jay-Z can afford to have a hyphen or not. Hip-hop is also hyphenated per the style guide. We also adhere to using phrasal adjectives to modify a noun, hence “fifth-richest black person.”