Oh My God, Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Had Their Baby

Welcome, baby Luna!

By Sheridan Watson

Sheridan Watson

Sheridan Watson

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 17, 2016, at 12:45 p.m. ET

In case you're not caught up on your Chrissy Teigen news, the supermodel and her music-dominating hubby John Legend were expecting a baby girl any day now.

instagram.com

And that day has come! Chrissy announced on Instagram that baby Luna Simone Stephens (John's real last name) has arrived and she's 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chrissyteigen

Chrissy has been super upfront about her entire pregnancy, starting with a frank discussion of her fertility issues...

About a month later she announced her pregnancy.
ABC / Via youtube.com

Then she let us know the baby was a girl...

instagram.com
Responded to people who didn't like that they chose the sex of the baby...

Twitter: @chrissyteigen

And even revealed that she asked her buddy Barack* about the name they chose.

As in Obama. As in PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA.
CBS / Via youtube.com

So congrats mommy and daddy! Also, congrats to baby Luna because your name was literally approved by the President of the United States.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Oh, and Chrissy, please never lose your trademark humor.

Twitter: @chrissyteigen

