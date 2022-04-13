“The Ultimatum” Finale Has Me Worried About Straight People

Every person who gave their partner an ultimatum for this show, which was cast and filmed in Austin, Texas, seems incapable of living with a time table longer than a meager three years. These are people in their early 20s who’ve been dating for a year and a half, maybe two, and are demanding a lifetime commitment. For me and my friend group of mostly queer thirtysomethings, the desperate desire to settle down with whomever you happen to be with at the ripe old age of 23 is as inconceivable as it is horrifying, but it’s also a good if extremely sobering reminder that straight people are not okay. As depressing as these people’s relationship woes might be, though, it’s also perversely satisfying to watch. Like @honeypluton on Twitter, I, too, love experimental reality dating shows “because I believe straight people should be psychologically terrorized.”

The Ultimatum is worth bingeing if only for its exquisitely off-the-rails third episode. The cast has so far spent a week dating other people’s partners, and now they’re all together for a big dinner to decide who they’re going to pair up with for the cohabitating bit of the experiment. Dinner kicks off with a proposal (!) by one of the couples who came on the show together, Hunter and Alexis, after Hunter realizes that he doesn’t want to spend time with any of the other girls. Then it’s suave, unsettling Colby’s turn to pick someone, and he waxes poetic about his time with Lauren, a long-haired dirty blonde with tattoos; “it’s crazy to say I love you in so short a time,” he says, inspiring a grimace from his partner, Madlyn. Lauren’s original partner, Nate, is the one who gave her the ultimatum, since she’s unsure she wants kids and Nate is desperate for them. Colby wants kids too and is completely unbothered by Lauren’s hesitation in her original relationship, believing in the way so many men before him have that he can simply convince her otherwise.

Listening to “big cheese Colby” and his plans to impregnate Lauren whips Nate into a jealous frenzy. Before Lauren is able to choose Colby to live with for three weeks, a prospect that has Nate “shitting his pants,” Nate makes the spontaneous decision to propose to her, and Lauren happily accepts.

For the two now-engaged couples, you could say that the ultimatum worked: When threatened with abandonment, both Nate and Hunter decided to lock it all down. But the second proposal confuses and even pisses off the rest of the cast. Alexis points out that the issue of whether to have kids isn’t just going to go away. Twenty-three-year-old April, a dark-haired beauty dealing with fertility issues who wants to be pregnant yesterday, is “really fucking pissed,” accusing the engaged couples of skipping out on the experiment before it’s complete and calling out Nate specifically for his “fake-ass proposal.” She ends her big, tearful speech by storming out of the room. It’s impressive, and might have been convincing, but you know that if April’s boyfriend, Jake, had been the one to propose that night, April would have been euphoric. What she’s actually angry about is that the two men she grew closest to during the dating trials are now off the market; “I wasted this whole week,” she says.