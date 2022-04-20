“Fifty Shades Of Grey” Made Us Talk About Kink

Ten years ago, when I gathered a bunch of college students to share their thoughts on Twilight, Fifty Shades, and Rihanna’s newly released song and video for “S&M,” most people wanted to talk about how sad it was — that so many women would submit to their own degradation, and even glorify it. The fact that a lot of self-declared feminists take pleasure in violent or other kinds of kinky sex might have been inconvenient to their arguments had they not simply assumed those feminists have been duped by internalized misogyny.

But that kind of anti-porn, anti-sex, anti-men-in-general feminism was supposed to be on the decline. “Some second-wave feminists had treated heterosexual sex — as well as remotely kinky queer sex — as inherently degrading, if not counterrevolutionary, which naturally drove many women away from feminism,” Michelle Goldberg explained in a 2021 New York Times opinion piece. In the aftermath of “puritanical trends in feminism that ignored the reality of women’s desires,” she writes, sex-positive feminism “understood the demand for celibacy or political lesbianism as a dead end, and saw sexual fulfillment as part of political liberation.” Certainly, my college peers and I, smack in the middle of the Obama era, entertained some notion of sex positivity and “choice” feminism — the belief that any individual woman’s decision is inherently feminist — while indulging in our messy hookups, but the sexual culture on campus was never one that felt fully safe for women, let alone liberating. Though we’d have hated to have admitted it at the time, our sex lives looked a lot like the encounters on Lena Dunham’s Girls, which we were all pretending to hate, and which inspired my film professor to ask our Advanced Gender in Film class, “is all the sex you guys have this terrible?”

Goldberg, citing Amia Srinivasan’s excellent and important new book, The Right to Sex: Feminism in the Twenty-First Century, as well as a BuzzFeed News story that year about Gen Z women who think sex positivity is overrated, concludes that sex-positive feminism is falling out of fashion among young women. She also references a 2021 Rebecca Jennings Vox story about why it’s impossible to have a nuanced discussion about sex work on TikTok, where Jennings found “that “young, presumably progressive women (for the most part) who think that what’s sometimes called ‘choice feminism’ caters to ‘patriarchy and the male gaze.’” Jennings quoted the caption to one video: “Liberal feminism telling young girls that hookup culture is liberating, conditioning them to think that if you don’t have extreme kinks at a young age then they’re boring and vanilla, and encouraging them to get into sex work the minute they turn 18.”

Shamey and conservative anti-sex, anti–sex work, and anti-kink arguments on TikTok mimic a similar fight that plays out every so often on Queer Twitter, where one random 17-year-old with 74 followers condemns displays of kink and overt sexuality at Pride events, and then that’s all anyone can tweet about for two days. In my leftist queer social media bubble, there’s overwhelmingly anger and/or boredom with the “no kink at Pride” takes, especially since they’re not popular enough to even bother pushing back on, in my bubble or far beyond it. According to a national poll by BuzzFeed News and Whitman Insight Strategies in 2016, 72% of all LGBTQ people think displays of kink should be welcomed at Pride parades and events, with 13% not caring either way — only 10% think people “like bondage and leather groups” should be forced to stay home (or else show up more fully dressed).

Straight people’s relationships with kink and other supposedly deviant forms of sexuality remain more fraught. Even as Fifty Shades of Grey, for better and for worse, helped usher kink further into the mainstream, young women are still asking themselves what it means about their politics if they like something they’ve been told they shouldn’t. In Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated film from 2021, The Worst Person in the World, the main character, Julie, writes a viral blog post about oral sex in the age of #MeToo, wondering if she can still call herself a feminist if she likes being violated in the bedroom.

It frustrated me when watching the film, as it did listening to my college classmates 10 years ago, that there isn’t enough nuance afforded to the wide gulf between anti-porn, anti–sex work, anti-pleasure feminism, and pro-choice feminism — often indistinguishable from white feminism — that insists that any choice any woman makes, ever, is feminism, and any critique of her, ever, is sexism. Women can and should have agency (...obviously), but that doesn’t mean her every choice is sacred, or immune to the machinations of patriarchy. This is complicated stuff — far, far more complicated than Fifty Shades of Grey and the horny British woman who brought it to life were ever prepared to deal with.

Feminism, much like BDSM, doesn’t figure into the text of the Fifty Shades trilogy itself, nor does politics more broadly. In her foreword for the 10th-anniversary edition, James writes, “we’ve watched loved ones suffer and often lost them, and we’ve seen the world become more fractious, less equal, and less tolerant.” At the same time, she writes, “I’ve seen a rise in people re-reading the Fifty Shades trilogy and watching the movies, returning to a safe space of pure fantasy and enjoyment.” Of course the series has cultural and political implications. But for the millions who’ve enjoyed it around the world, those don’t really matter — only the “pure fantasy.” We might still question these fans’ taste on moral or aesthetic grounds, but hey. Their choice, right? ●