The Worst Character On "And Just Like That" Isn’t Che — It’s Miranda

Miranda’s queer awakening in itself, to be clear, isn’t the problem here. Lots of fans have suspected that our favorite short-haired business bitch might be into people of different genders, not least because Cynthia Nixon, who brings her to life, is queer IRL. What’s been so uncomfortable and, at times, completely maddening to watch is how exactly that awakening has been executed.

As Alison Stine recently argued at Salon, Miranda’s belated coming-out has been met with bizarrely antiquated and not-so-subtly anti-queer pushback within the world of the show. When she admits to Charlotte that she had sex with Che in Carrie’s kitchen, it’s not the fact of Miranda’s extramarital affair that concerns her, or that Carrie was forced to listen in, but the apparent problem of Che’s nonbinary identity: “You’re not progressive enough for this,” Charlotte tells her.

Of course, characters can have anti-queer attitudes without those attitudes being endorsed by the show at large. I actually laughed at that Charlotte line — it did seem like something she would say.

After that moment, though, nearly everything about Miranda and Che’s whole deal becomes incomprehensible. On the one hand, it makes total sense on Miranda’s part that she would be fanatical about the person who awakened her queerness; most of us have been there and done that. It can be really hard to conceive of a whole queer world out there that will offer you far more mind-blowing experiences than your first non-hetero hookup; for many first-timers, the prospect of losing your entryway into queerness can feel like losing queer possibility altogether. (Miranda screaming “this HAS to work!!” at Che in their apartment stairwell, when she thought they were breaking up with her, is a fine example of this kind of baby gay panic.)

But while it’s one thing for Miranda to insist that she and Che make it as a couple, it’s quite another for the show to indulge her. At the end of Episode 8, immediately after Miranda breaks up with poor, undeserving Steve, Carrie is alarmed to hear that her quickly unraveling friend has jumped into a cab on the way to the airport, where she plans to fly to Cleveland and surprise Che at their show there. She’d then deliver the news: They can finally be together! I eagerly awaited the next episode, in which, I was positive, Che would be horrified at Miranda’s grand romantic gesture and especially disturbed to learn that she’d left a whole-ass marriage for someone she isn’t even dating. After all, earlier in the season, Che ghosts Miranda out of stoned indifference, and later they assure Miranda that she isn’t even their girlfriend — they’re just “getting to know each other.” I assumed this was going to be Miranda’s rock bottom, and I was genuinely excited to see how her character, following her first queer heartbreak, would finally have to reckon with herself and the woman she wants to be in this next chapter of her life.

Instead, the rest of the season rolls right along without even mentioning whatever happened in Cleveland. Inexcusable!

Perhaps Miranda’s rude awakening is forthcoming. And Just Like That was reportedly HBO Max’s most successful original series to date, and showrunner Michael Patrick King is eager to make more episodes. Miranda has abandoned a prestigious legal internship that Nya worked hard to place her in so she can go sit around in Los Angeles while Che is shooting their pilot. This seems like a recipe for disaster, but so have many of Miranda’s moves so far, which have yet to really blow up in her face.

When looking back on these 10 chaotic episodes, I think the thing that annoys me most of all is the extent to which we’re supposed to think that Miranda is blowing her life up for Che specifically, rather than queerness and/or adventure more generally. In Episode 9, Steve asks Carrie whether Miranda always wanted to be with women, and she reports that Miranda has always told her this whole thing isn’t about gender or sexuality at all: “It’s not about being with women. It’s about being with Che.”

Che is not a woman, but we get the idea here: Miranda isn’t supposed to be going through a queer awakening, but merely a Che awakening. It’s a bizarrely regressive framing, one that, were Che a better-written character, they’d surely hate: You can’t divorce someone from their gender or their sexuality. We’ve all known someone who’s insisted that they aren’t gay, or queer or bi or anything messy and complicated like that, but simply in love with one person, one exception. It’s an attitude rooted in obvious internalized homophobia, one that the show is failing to question if not outright endorsing. Clearly I’m not a Che fan, but they deserve better than that. So does Miranda. And queer viewers do too. ●

