Top Adviser To Brazil's President Steps Down After Being Linked To Corruption Scandal

José Yunes, a friend of Michel Temer for more than 50 years, left his government role, following a BuzzFeed Brazil report on campaign money funneled through his office.

One of Brazilian President Michel Temer's oldest friends and closest advisers resigned from his government post on Wednesday, following a BuzzFeed Brazil story that linked him to the ongoing corruption scandal that's dominated Brazilian politics for the last year.

José Yunes, who has been by Temer's side for 50 years, stepped down from his position as special adviser to the president. Last week, Yunes was named in a set of documents provided to BuzzFeed Brazil that said his law office in São Paulo had distributed money from Odebrecht, Brazil's largest construction company, that was then used for political campaigns.

That revelation came from a plea bargain that former Odebrecht executive Cláudio Melo Filho made with the Brazilian government, excerpts of which are translated here: