See Something Say Something: A New Podcast About Being Muslim In America

See Something Say Something: A New Podcast About Being Muslim In America

By See Something Say Something

Posted on October 26, 2016, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Every week on the BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something, BuzzFeed’s Ahmed Ali Akbar gathers folks together to drink tea, tell stories, and talk about being Muslim in America.

The first episodes premiere on Friday. In the meantime, here's a preview!


