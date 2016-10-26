See Something Say Something: A New Podcast About Being Muslim In America
How do you take your tea?
Every week on the BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something, BuzzFeed’s Ahmed Ali Akbar gathers folks together to drink tea, tell stories, and talk about being Muslim in America.
The first episodes premiere on Friday. In the meantime, here's a preview!
How To Listen:
1. Search for See Something Say Something in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, Apple's built-in Podcast app, Google Play, and more.
2. Or, click the above embedded link to stream the show directly from this page.
3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!
If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.
