Ramadan Is Almost Over, So Let's Talk About Souls

audio / ramadan

What do you think a soul is, even?

By See Something Say Something

Posted on June 22, 2017, at 4:59 p.m. ET

On an episode of See Something Say Something, Ahmed talked with BuzzFeed's Nabiha Syed and Zainab Shah about imagining God when they were kids, counting prayers, heaven and hell, and what souls are like.

They also talked about the Night of Power, which in Islam is the night angels descend to Earth and your destiny could be changed forever.

🚨The last installment of our #Ramadan series is about The #NightOfPower https://t.co/FR6OKjelmJ
Say Something @seesomething

This post is part of a series organized by BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something celebrating Ramadan with podcast episodes, posts, videos, and essays.

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed


