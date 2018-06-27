Poetry: “The Places We Are Not”

a man plows his truck

through the crowd

celebrating on the Nice boardwalk

where my once-love once insisted

we could make it all the way through

a triple-layer chocolate mousse

until we were both so full

we could not even bear to lick our spoons

I text a friend

where are you

which is code for

please tell me these new deaths

are not yours this time

if I scroll up I will see the same text she sent me in January

when I was in lockdown in Jakarta

as the man in the starbucks across town

pulled the pin from his grenade

not yours

this time

is a song that plays so often

I cannot help but know the words

are you ok is the hook

are you ok is code for

we are not ok

but please remind me you are breathing

back home

the Black men and women I love

look into mirrors and wonder

if they are loose teeth

in the mouth of an impatient god

are you ok

I text

impotent

please remind me you are breathing

I am scared

is not a good enough reason to not get out of bed

The world is falling apart

is not a good enough one either

I ask my mother if growing older means

one wound piled upon another

until we are just a collection of hurt

and she insists no—

sometimes somebody gets married

or has a baby





someone teach me a new song please

bring me a spoon

and a mouth to lean across the table for

this time

this time

I am a jaw of loose teeth

I am a collection of string

I am a snow-globe of worry

I am a rolodex of fear

they are putting bodybags over children on the sidewalk

where I once pushed a bowl away

laughing

I cannot possibly have anymore

I am already full