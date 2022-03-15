The BuzzFeed News App Is Going Away, But Not The #TeamNewsApp Spirit

The #teamnewsapp approach was also about putting the audience — and their time — first. In that era of push alerts, it felt like a lot of news organizations were sending alerts without thinking about why a user might need that information at that particular moment. In the time preceding sending a push alert, the team started our tradition of having thoughtful, open discussions about what is actually newsworthy and whether or not it was worth disrupting a user’s day.



At the start of 2016, BuzzFeed News formed the News Curation team, which combined the mobile, social, and homepage teams. The mobile team’s dedication to clarity, transparency, and telling it like it is became central to that new team’s strategy. That same voice lives on through all of the places where you can find BuzzFeed News — whether that’s in our social media posts, newsletters, and, of course, push notifications.

We strive to meet our audience where they are, and we’ve found that most of our audience lives on the main BuzzFeed app. That’s where our journalism reaches the most people, so that’s why we’ve decided to redirect our resources there. We hope you’ll go there to continue to engage with us.

To our most loyal users, we hope you subscribe to the BuzzFeed app as well as our daily newsletter. Thank you for supporting our journalism for all these years and letting us help you make sense of the chaos. We’re excited to continue bringing you all the latest breaking news, investigative journalism, and thoughtful conversations in the BuzzFeed app.