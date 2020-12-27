 Skip To Content
17 Of The Best News Corrections In 2020

"An earlier version of this post misstated the country Lizzo twerked in."

By Sarah Schweppe and Drusilla Moorhouse and Emerson Malone

Picture of Sarah Schweppe Sarah Schweppe BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Drusilla Moorhouse Drusilla Moorhouse BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Emerson Malone Emerson Malone BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 27, 2020, at 1:01 p.m. ET

1.

Correction: Tusken became embroiled in controversy after defending a fellow knitter in the community. A previous version of the post misidentified her as a friend
BuzzFeed News / Via buzzfeednews.com

2.

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the country Lizzo twerked in
BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

The international implications that that has...

3.

In a story on December 15, 2020, about the Mexican and Brazilian presidents congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, the Associated Press erroneously reported that Biden’s first name is Jose. His name is Joe
Via apnews.com

"His name is Joe." We did it, José.

4.

A previous version of this story included a less sensical version of Gelman’s comments about women feeling “seen” and “held”; a representative from the political consultancy firm SKDKnickerbocker got in touch with Jezebel to correct
Via jezebel.com

5.

Correction: An earlier version of this review misidentified the McDonald&#x27;s sandwich that was served to President Trump on a silver platter in &quot;The Comey Rule.&quot; It was an Egg McMuffin, not a Filet-O-Fish
Via nytimes.com

Justice for the Filet-O-Fish!

6.

Correction: An earlier version of this article described imprecisely what the actress Rachel Brosnahan saw at an afterparty. Ms. Brosnahan did not see trays of hors d’oeuvres being served at the party

That's not what the crab cakes said!

7.

Via nytimes.com

Justice for Clay Aiken!

8.

Correction: The given name of the actress who introduced the couple was misspelled. The given name of the wedding officiant was also misspelled. Also, the author of &quot;Dracula&quot; was incorrect. He is Bram Stoker, not Jane Austen

"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must want to suck your blood."

9.

Hey @wsj, the story on Buttigieg staff leaving due to lack of inclusivity went to press w a significant editorial note in it. May want to fix it stat!
saira rao @sairasameerarao

Hey @wsj, the story on Buttigieg staff leaving due to lack of inclusivity went to press w a significant editorial note in it. May want to fix it stat!

Twitter: @sairasameerarao

ED NOTE: DO NOT PUBLISH FOR OUR CORRECTIONS LIST. IS THIS TOO NICHE?

10.

We've deleted an earlier tweet and updated a sentence in our article that implied that only "some experts" view the ingestion of household disinfectants as dangerous. To be clear, there is no debate on the danger.
The New York Times @nytimes

We've deleted an earlier tweet and updated a sentence in our article that implied that only "some experts" view the ingestion of household disinfectants as dangerous. To be clear, there is no debate on the danger.

✍️don't✍️inject✍️bleach✍️into✍️body

11.

Correction: The images in the &quot;Spot the difference&quot; feature in the Sunday, April 26, editions were mistakenly the same image and not in fact different. The Baltimore Sun regrets the error
Twitter: @NathanSRuiz

Well, there goes 12 hours I'll never get back.

12.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified today’s day as “Wednesday”. It is Tuesday. (But, honestly, what are “days” anymore?)
Via motherjones.com

It's still March, right?

13.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled the surname of the writer in an introductory paragraph. He is the famous Tom Hanks, not Tom Hankso.
Via nytimes.com

Never heard of him.

14.

Screenshot of a lengthy correction, which includes omitting two voters&#x27; connections to Republican politics in Georgia, misstating one of their ages, and misstating the last year a Democratic presidential candidate won Georgia
New York Times / Via nytimes.com

Can I log this one on my Goodreads profile?

15.

Correction: Ayo Edebiri is not the showrunner of The Kominsky Method; a previous version of this post misstated her credits
BuzzFeed News / Via buzzfeednews.com

Note to self: Don’t take comedians’ Twitter bios at face value.

16.

After a Times investigation found that a central figure in the "Caliphate" podcast is a fabulist, the paper is issuing a correction. Dean Baquet is sitting for an interview. And the main reporter, Rukmini Callimachi, is being reassigned. https://t.co/KndJmw9AzW
marc tracy @marcatracy

After a Times investigation found that a central figure in the "Caliphate" podcast is a fabulist, the paper is issuing a correction. Dean Baquet is sitting for an interview. And the main reporter, Rukmini Callimachi, is being reassigned. https://t.co/KndJmw9AzW

Twitter: @marcatracy

17.

A correction says &quot;The original version of this piece misspelled BuzzFeed as Buzzfeed&quot; with the former having a capitalized F and the latter a lowercased F
Scientific American / Via scientificamerican.com

If you make this mistake at BuzzFeed, the copydesk puts you on blast.

Thumbnail credits: Lizzo photo by Samir Hussein / WireImage; Earth satellite image by Planet Observer / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

