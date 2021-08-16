A Short-Lived Trump Campaign Staffer Is Now At The Head Of The Far Right’s Jan. 6 Counternarrative

Matt Braynard has been showing up throughout the far right’s push against the 2020 election. Now he says he’s raising big money and preparing for a new rally in Washington.

Last month, some members of Congress who have downplayed the significance of the Jan. 6 insurrection gathered outside the Justice Department to get answers, they said, about the treatment of people arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol.

Even though the press conference by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Louie Gohmert didn’t get very far — it was memorably ended by protesters and a persistent man with a whistle — Matt Braynard, who was not a part of the event, would still like to take credit for it. Braynard, who worked for Trump for five months on the 2016 campaign before he was let go, has been Forrest Gumping his way through the postelection Trump universe. In December, he testified alongside Rudy Giuliani alleging mass voter fraud in Arizona. A week later, he told legislators in Georgia that he’d found 21,000 illegal ballots in the state (before his data was methodically torn apart by a Democratic legislator who tracked down several of the voters herself). He was a paid expert witness in three cases challenging the election results, none of which went anywhere. Long after Trump left office, he has continued releasing reports of “illegal ballots” in Wisconsin and Georgia and is working on one for Arizona, all states where pro-Trump Republicans have pushed for so-called audits of the election. Now, he’s trying to position himself at the head of the Jan. 6 counternarrative, and he says he’s raising a lot of money doing it. Braynard has cast the Trump supporters who mobbed the Capitol as “political prisoners” and has spent months building up a protest movement that he hopes will culminate in a rally that he says he’ll host on Sept. 18 at the Capitol, “right where it started.” (Technically, it will be just across from where it started; Braynard says he’s working with Capitol Police on his permit to host a rally at Union Square, a small park on the other side of the Capitol reflecting pool from the actual building. Capitol Police declined to comment on permit details.) Braynard has been hosting smaller protests on behalf of the Capitol rioters for two months, including one at the DOJ and another at the DC jail. He has written to DOJ and the FBI calling on them to release all of the nonviolent defendants, arguing that they were peacefully protesting in a public building. He has had supporters read letters from the incarcerated and has railed against the DC jail’s decision to keep the accused rioters in solitary confinement — something, he notes, prominent Democrats agree with him on. (The vast majority of the more than 560 people arrested in the aftermath of Jan. 6 have been allowed to go home pending trial.) He’s raised conspiracy theories about the government’s and “left-wing infiltrators’” involvement in the events of Jan. 6 and contributed to the right’s canonization of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot and killed inside the Capitol. “This is the modern civil rights struggle of our time,” he told BuzzFeed News in an email. Braynard says he measures his success by the fact that some members of Congress are hosting similar protests and writing their own letters to DOJ now. In an interview Thursday, he also took credit for Trump’s focus on Babbitt in recent press statements. “You see President Trump now asking about Ashli Babbitt and what happened to her. We believe this is because of our organization’s efforts to bombard state legislators demanding answers by holding these events.” Gaetz’s office declined to comment when asked if Braynard had inspired the press conference at DOJ; the offices of the other members who attended did not respond. Gosar has spoken at previous protests related to Jan. 6 that Braynard has hosted, however. Braynard has big plans for his September Capitol protest. He says he’ll have the largest stage he is “allowed” along with a giant screen that will “present evidence that’s not been allowed to be presented in any of the hearings that have been held so far on Capitol Hill.” Members of Congress will speak, he says, but he won’t share names.

All of this, of course, is very expensive, as Braynard tells supporters over and over. And he’s successfully solicited donations. Between Dec. 10 and May 20, he raked in $675,000 for his voter fraud research on GiveSendGo, a Christian fundraising website that has become popular among far-right figures and accused Capitol rioters raising money for their legal defense. Since then, he’s shifted to raising money through Look Ahead America, a group he and other former Trump campaign staffers started in 2017. He told BuzzFeed News that fundraising has been “robust,” but he would not give a dollar amount. The group lost its 501(c)(3) status last year after failing to file required tax forms, but Braynard said the group reapplied with the IRS in January and is awaiting approval. The IRS did not respond to a request for comment. When Braynard first started Look Ahead America four years ago, which he branded as an “America First” organizing and voter registration campaign, it didn’t get much attention at all. He says they raised less than $50,000 over four years. He thought the Trump campaign would see the value in his organization, which he has compared to an ACORN for the right. “But nope, I was completely wrong. Nobody cared. Nobody gave a damn,” he said. But after he started alleging that thousands of illegal ballots were cast in key states in 2020, Braynard says he’s raised enough money to hire 10–11 full-time staff and pay himself a $60,000 salary. That coupled with his protests on behalf of the Capitol riot defendants has him regularly appearing on OAN and Steve Bannon’s War Room show. “That’s the thing, isn’t that funny? You talk about finding election fraud and the money flows in, but when you talk about registering voters, it kinda trickles,” he told BuzzFeed News on Thursday.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Matt Braynard (left) helps artist Tommy Zegan move his statue of former president Donald Trump to a van during the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 27 in Orlando.