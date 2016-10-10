BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Debate Moderators Went In Hard And People Loved It

news

The Debate Moderators Went In Hard And People Loved It

Martha Raddatz and Anderson Cooper 2020?

By Sarah Burton

Headshot of Sarah Burton

Sarah Burton

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on October 9, 2016, at 11:30 p.m. ET

We can all agree Martha Raddatz and Anderson Cooper had one of the toughest jobs as moderators of the town hall presidential debate.

Pool / Getty Images
Anderson Cooper &amp; Martha Raddatz feel like parents trying to arbitrate a sibling fight, except one child is damien
Aparna Nancherla @aparnapkin

Anderson Cooper &amp; Martha Raddatz feel like parents trying to arbitrate a sibling fight, except one child is damien

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were tough, and they wouldn't back down.

God bless @andersoncooper and @MarthaRaddatz for maintaining civility while my emotional status was... #debate
Grace Helbig @gracehelbig

God bless @andersoncooper and @MarthaRaddatz for maintaining civility while my emotional status was... #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite

They went in hard, and people loved it.

The best thing about #debates are @MarthaRaddatz and @andersoncooper taking no shit from anyone.
TheHamiltonWestWing @thehamwing

The best thing about #debates are @MarthaRaddatz and @andersoncooper taking no shit from anyone.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Nice to see @andersoncooper ask Hillary tough questions that other moderators wouldn’t ask. #debate
Dana Loesch @DLoesch

Nice to see @andersoncooper ask Hillary tough questions that other moderators wouldn’t ask. #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz, 2020?
Shan Wang ☃ @shansquared

Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz, 2020?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anderson Cooper was deadly on the follow ups.

Anderson Cooper for the kill. #debate
Aubrey O'Day @AubreyODay

Anderson Cooper for the kill. #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thank you @andersoncooper for the follow up. Trump doesn't get it. He doesn't understand. #debate
Maria Shriver @mariashriver

Thank you @andersoncooper for the follow up. Trump doesn't get it. He doesn't understand. #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
If I am ever unable to host a Real Housewives reunion, @andersoncooper you are ready!! GREAT JOB!! Fair and commanding!!
Andy Cohen @Andy

If I am ever unable to host a Real Housewives reunion, @andersoncooper you are ready!! GREAT JOB!! Fair and commanding!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is a shit show, but god bless @andersoncooper - he's actually moderating this mess. #debate
Jesse Cox @JesseCox

This is a shit show, but god bless @andersoncooper - he's actually moderating this mess. #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can Anderson Cooper follow me around to all of my meetings? "Please let her talk, she didn't interrupt you."
Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

Can Anderson Cooper follow me around to all of my meetings? "Please let her talk, she didn't interrupt you."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Martha also gained a ton of fans for not backing down.

Martha Raddatz: Mr Trump we are moving on Trump: *keeps talking* Martha: THE FUCK DID I JUST SAY
Shane Whitaker @shanemwhitaker

Martha Raddatz: Mr Trump we are moving on Trump: *keeps talking* Martha: THE FUCK DID I JUST SAY

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Including some celebrities:

I deeply worship the badassery of @MarthaRaddatz.
shonda rhimes @shondarhimes

I deeply worship the badassery of @MarthaRaddatz.

Reply Retweet Favorite
New Hero and Fun Halloween Costume Idea: MARTHA RADDATZ
billy eichner @billyeichner

New Hero and Fun Halloween Costume Idea: MARTHA RADDATZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hey @andersoncooper @lesterholt the boss female co-moderator is killing it. Take a lesson in strength, boys, this is what it looks like.
rose mcgowan @rosemcgowan

Hey @andersoncooper @lesterholt the boss female co-moderator is killing it. Take a lesson in strength, boys, this is what it looks like.

Reply Retweet Favorite
We are all Martha Raddatz shouting "tell me what your strategy is" into the void.
Scott Bixby @scottbix

We are all Martha Raddatz shouting "tell me what your strategy is" into the void.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Then again, after Trump said he felt like it was "3 on 1," other viewers said they felt the moderators were being unfair to him.

Is it just me or does it seem that the @MarthaRaddatz &amp; @andersoncooper are openly hostile to Donald Trump? #TrumpClintonDebate
David Wordsmith @WordSmithGuy

Is it just me or does it seem that the @MarthaRaddatz &amp; @andersoncooper are openly hostile to Donald Trump? #TrumpClintonDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, as expected, people found themselves sexually attracted to Anderson Cooper.

all I know is @andersoncooper can be president of this pussy
N @nathanielsuxx

all I know is @andersoncooper can be president of this pussy

Reply Retweet Favorite
I nominate @andersoncooper for president...or my boyfriend. I'm single. Call me 👋🏻#debates
Eli Lieb @elilieb

I nominate @andersoncooper for president...or my boyfriend. I'm single. Call me 👋🏻#debates

Reply Retweet Favorite
i'm sexually objectifying anderson cooper as an emotional coping mechanism to deal with this hellish #debate
Mira Gonzalez @miragonz

i'm sexually objectifying anderson cooper as an emotional coping mechanism to deal with this hellish #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite

Go grab a drink, Martha Raddatz and Anderson Cooper. God knows you deserve it.

Anderson Cooper after the debate
ㅤㅤNO CHILL @NoChillsZone

Anderson Cooper after the debate

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT