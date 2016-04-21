The company said earlier this month that it would cut "certain merchandise categories" as it announced layoffs. Those categories includes swimwear, sources tell BuzzFeed News.

Victoria's Secret is getting out of the swimsuit business.

The chain announced earlier this month that it would cut 200 jobs and eliminate "certain merchandise categories" at Victoria's Secret as part of a plan to focus on "core" goods. While the brand didn't offer more details, a subsequent note from Citigroup said Victoria's Secret would stop selling swimwear after this year and replace some of that space in stores with its new activewear line.

BuzzFeed News confirmed the move with two people familiar with the situation. One, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told BuzzFeed News that Victoria's Secret "will be exiting out of all current inventory by the end of this year."

A spokesperson for Victoria's Secret said the company has "nothing to offer beyond our earlier release," and that more details will be shared on its May earnings call.



Victoria's Secret has touted its swimwear in recent years, airing a "swim special" on CBS for the first time in early 2015 as a counterpart to its well-known fall fashion show. It just showed another one last month. Parent company L Brands said early last year that swimwear was a roughly $500 million business, or 6.5% of sales at Victoria's Secret, and also helped fuel some of its bra sales.