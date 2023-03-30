Hakeem Jeffries Blasts GOP For Silence On Gun Control After Nashville School Shooting

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted Republicans on Thursday for refusing to engage in gun safety discussions after six people were killed in a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The New York Democrat told reporters that GOP House leaders should allow debate on whether to restore a ban on assault-style weapons.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans should bring the bipartisan universal criminal background check legislation to the floor, and should also bring to the floor an assault weapons ban so we can have a debate out in [the] open, in front of the American people, as to whether weapons of war have any place in a civilized society,” Jeffries said.

“We’re confident in our position. Stop hiding your position,” he continued. “And let’s debate this issue of gun safety in front of the American people.”