Three years of the Trump presidency has meant three holiday seasons of essays bemoaning the difficulty of maintaining family harmony around the dinner table. Just within the past weeks, we’ve had USA Today offer 9 ways to avoid political food fights and the Washington Post ask: Can family trump Trump?

With impeachment now looming over Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, even the Brookings Institute, that august Washington think tank, saw fit to publish an instruction manual in the hopes of avoiding raised voices, hurt feelings, and broken crockery.

To which I say, bring on the turmoil. It is absolutely appropriate and approvable for blood ties to be subordinated to truth-telling at this moment of existential crisis. The normal standards of etiquette deserve to be violated when the conversation topic is whether a de facto monarchy should be enshrined by the Republican senators acting as Trump’s Praetorian Guard.

Would we have felt that families on the opposite sides of the Civil War should have just agreed to disagree? When World War II was already raging in Europe and the United States was torn between isolationists and interventionists, should we just have passed the gravy and chatted about college football? What about the periods when female suffrage, civil rights legislation, and marriage equality were dividing the nation?

There is a word for societies that privilege consensus among relatives above the free expression of genuine dissent: clannish. In such societies, internal unanimity must be maintained, because everyone outside the clan is a real or potential enemy.

In modern America, we deem such behavior atavistic. So why should we be urged to adopt it for ourselves, lest a raging argument about impeachment and any other number of Trump’s crimes, calumnies, and perfidies dispel the false cheer around the mistletoe or menorah?