Woman Who Accused Trump Of Rape When She Was 13 Withdraws Lawsuit

The suit, filed in June, was suddenly withdrawn at the request of the alleged victim, her attorney said.

A woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her when she was 13 years old suddenly withdrew her federal lawsuit against the Republican presidential nominee, her attorney said Friday.

The case was dismissed just two days after the woman, identified in court documents only as "Jane Doe," backed out at the last minute of a press conference where she was expected to go public about her allegations against Trump.

Instead, her attorney Lisa Bloom said she changed her mind because of numerous death threats.

Bloom, daughter of attorney Gloria Allred, said on Twitter the woman told her to withdraw the suit against the Republican candidate.