Woman Who Accused Trump Of Rape When She Was 13 Withdraws Lawsuit
The suit, filed in June, was suddenly withdrawn at the request of the alleged victim, her attorney said.
A woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her when she was 13 years old suddenly withdrew her federal lawsuit against the Republican presidential nominee, her attorney said Friday.
The case was dismissed just two days after the woman, identified in court documents only as "Jane Doe," backed out at the last minute of a press conference where she was expected to go public about her allegations against Trump.
Instead, her attorney Lisa Bloom said she changed her mind because of numerous death threats.
Bloom, daughter of attorney Gloria Allred, said on Twitter the woman told her to withdraw the suit against the Republican candidate.
Bloom did not explain why the case was dismissed, only that "every woman makes her own choice about what is best for her."
Jane Doe filed the suit in June claiming she was raped by Trump at a party thrown by Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, who was also named in the suit, was convicted in 2008 of soliciting an underage girl for sex.
Although several women have accused Trump of groping, sexual assault or unwanted sexual advances in the past — claims that surfaced after a leaked Access Hollywood tape — the federal case has not received as much media attention, partly because the alleged victim had no been identified.
Trump's campaign has rejected the claims.
The court filing offered no details why the case was being dismissed, only that the claims were "voluntarily dismissed against the Defendants."
