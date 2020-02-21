A White Supremacist Was Convicted Of Killing Two Men Who Stood Up To Him On A Portland Train

A white supremacist accused of killing two men who stood up to him after he started yelling at a Muslim teenager and her friend on a Portland train was convicted of murder.

Jeremy Christian was convicted Friday of 12 counts, including first-degree murder in the deaths of Ricky John Best, 53, and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23.

Christian, a locally known white supremacist who had appeared at far-right marches performing the Nazi salute, had been harassing two teenagers on the light-rail train with hate speech.

He then lashed out and attacked the two men and one other person when they tried to stop him.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called the victims of the attack heroes who were injured for "doing the right thing."