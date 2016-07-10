Over 100 Arrested, 27 Police Officers Injured In Minnesota Protests

Police said protesters threw rocks, fireworks, and a molotov cocktail as protesters shut down a highway in protest of the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile.

Violence broke out in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday night and continued into early Sunday morning as hundreds of protesters walked onto a highway, allegedly throwing fireworks, rocks, and a molotov cocktail at police.

As a result, over 100 protestors were arrested as a result — 52 for public nuisance and unlawful assembly, and 50 for third-degree riot after protestors walked onto the Interstate, according to the St. Paul Police Twitter account.

"This is the first time in my 28 years we have observed this level of violence toward our public servants," said St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, according to the Star Tribune. "It's really a disgrace."



Axtell also said that 27 officers suffered "minor injuries" when protestors threw "rocks, bottles, fireworks and bricks."

The protesters began at the governor's mansion, but then walked onto Interstate 94, WCCO reported, shutting down traffic on both sides for more than four hours.