Dave Chappelle Brought Back His Old Characters For "SNL"

The Walking Dead meets Chappelle's Show.

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on November 13, 2016, at 12:58 a.m. ET

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live and, YOU GUYS, he brought back all the best characters from Chappelle's Show.

They came together for a remake of The Walking Dead à la Chappelle. The season premiere had apparently upset the comedian to the point that he changed his mind about leaving his old show out of SNL altogether.

TWD's Negan was played by, of course, Chappelle. And beloved crackhead Tyrone Biggums showed up.

"When I'm on my knees, they don't give you bubblegum. They give you penis."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

The whole gang was there to witness what would become Tyrone's invincibility.

Player hater of the year Silky Johnson was there.

"You look like Fonzie made the negro league."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

News broadcaster Chuck Taylor was begging for his life.

"All lives matter, right?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Rapper Lil Jon.

"What?!"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Even black and blind white supremacist Clayton Bigsby was there, and guess what:

NBC

Like in TWD, Negan went down the line of characters, until...

Tyrone lost his head.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com
That won't stop him, though. Does anything?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

“And that is how we as a nation begin to heal, by laughing together.”

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

Because it’s been a tough election.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

“I only got two more months till they take away my health care!”

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

Godspeed, Tyrone!

