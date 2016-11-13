Dave Chappelle Brought Back His Old Characters For "SNL"

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live and, YOU GUYS, he brought back all the best characters from Chappelle's Show.



They came together for a remake of The Walking Dead à la Chappelle. The season premiere had apparently upset the comedian to the point that he changed his mind about leaving his old show out of SNL altogether.

TWD's Negan was played by, of course, Chappelle. And beloved crackhead Tyrone Biggums showed up.