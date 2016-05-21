Two Horses Die In Preakness Day Races

Four-year-old Pramedya was euthanized after she took a fall and broke a leg in the annual races. Homeboykris collapsed after winning the opening race.

Two horses died at the Preakness races in Baltimore Saturday, casting a tragic shadow over what is otherwise usually a festive day at the annual event.

Homeboykris was the winner of the opening race at Pimlico Race Course, but he collapsed and died shortly after taking a victory picture, the Associated Press reported.

The 9-year-old horse had rallied from behind in the race to pull off a victory in the first contest of the day.

Then on the fourth race, Pramedya and her jockey, Daniel Centeno, took a fall during a turn.

Centeno was thrown into the turf and the 4-year-old filly broke her left front leg in the tumble, the AP reported. She was euthanized after her injury.

Centeno also broke his collarbone in the fall and was taken to a nearby hospital.