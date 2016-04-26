Trump University Fraud Case To Proceed To Trial, Judge Rules

Donald Trump could be forced to testify in the lawsuit while still campaigning for president.

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump may have to testify in a fraud case filed against him and his now-defunct university before the November election after a judge on Tuesday ruled that the lawsuit can proceed to trial.

The lawsuit, filed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman three years ago, alleges real estate course-centric Tump University was not licensed when it launched in 2005, and that "bait-and-switch" tactics were used to lure students into expensive seminars.

In advertisements for the school, Trump told prospective students they could become millionaires within a year, but the university has instead been dragged into court by dissatisfied enrollees and has become a source of criticism against the leading Republican candidate.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and defended the school in presidential debates and rallies.

"I am very pleased the judge has indicated her intention to move as expeditiously as possible to trial, as thousands of Mr. Trump's alleged victims have been waiting for years for relief from his fraud," Schneiderman said in a statement after New York Supreme Court Judge Cynthia Kern issued her decision.