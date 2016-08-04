Trump Meets With Gold Star Families Amid Khan Controversy

The meetings came after the Republican nominee faced days of withering criticism for comments he made about the parents of a US soldier killed in Iraq in 2004.

Days after his criticism of the family of a fallen Muslim-American soldier ignited outrage and prompted Republican leaders to distance themselves from the presidential nominee, Donald Trump said Wednesday he met with six Gold Star medal recipient families in Florida.

"Just a little while ago I met with the Gold Star families, six families," Trump said at a rally in Jacksonville. "Some really amazing Gold Star families."

Trump then called out to the families in the crowd as if to point them out, but no one stood out or walked up to the stage. They are "incredible people," said.

The identities of the individuals Trump met with were not known. A spokesperson for the campaign did not immediately return a BuzzFeed News request for information.

The meetings came after the Republican nominee faced days of withering criticism for comments he made about the parents of Capt. Humayun Khan, a US soldier killed in Iraq in 2004. Khan's father, Khizr Khan, spoke at the Democratic National Convention and challenged Trump to read the Constitution after slamming his proposal to ban Muslims from entering the US.

"You have sacrificed nothing and no one," Khizr Khan said.

Responding to the speech, Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he's, "made a lot of sacrifices. I work very, very hard."

Trump also suggested Khan's wife was not allowed to speak because the couple is Muslim, and that it was the candidate's position on keeping terrorists out of the country that bothered Khan.