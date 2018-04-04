Trump Says He Wants To Send Up To 4,000 National Guard Troops To The Border

The president said he wants to deploy the troops while a caravan of migrants traveling from Central America marches toward the US.

Members of a caravan moving through Mexico stand in line for food in Oaxaca.

President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Thursday he plans to send "anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000" National Guard troops to the southwest border as soon as possible as a large caravan of migrants continue to travel through Mexico toward the US.

"We'll probably keep them or a large portion of them," until a wall is built, he said.

Trump's comments came a day after his administration announced it was working with governors to deploy the National Guard, a plan that was unveiled shortly after the president had threatened to send the military to the border.

As for the cost, he told reporters that his administration is "looking at it."

"The threat is real," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters Wednesday while announcing the plan. "The president has directed the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border to assist the Border Patrol."

Nielsen made the announcement at a White House press briefing after President Trump threatened on Tuesday to send the military to the border to stop the group of mostly Central American migrants.



But she lacked specifics in terms of timing and cost, saying details were still being worked out and that she didn't want to "get ahead" of the state governors affected by the plan. Nielson did add, however, that the number of troops "will be as many as is needed to fill the gaps."

However, a spokesman for California Gov. Jerry Brown told BuzzFeed News he was only contacted by the White House regarding the plan Wednesday, the same day it was announced.



It wouldn't be the first time a president has deployed National Guard troops along the southern border, but Nielsen declined to say if this deployment would be larger or smaller than in years past.



The California National Guard said it would review the request from the Department of Homeland Security, just like it did in 2010 under President Obama and in 2006 under President George W. Bush.

The department, however, appeared to have questions on specifics as well.

"We look forward to more detail, including funding, during, and end state," Lt. Col. Tom Keegan told BuzzFeed News in an email.

In his presidential memorandum released Wednesday night, Trump gave the defense secretary, head of homeland security, and the attorney general 30 days to submit an "action plan" outlining how the agencies will go about beefing up border security.

Nielsen also spoke with Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Wednesday and, according to a statement issued by Mexico's government, were reassured that the National Guard would only be assisting US Customs and Border Patrol.

According to Mexico, Nielsen also informed them that National Guard troops would not be armed or conducting immigration control enforcement duties — details White House officials and Nielsen had declined to provide when announcing the operation earlier in the day.

Some governors that would be affected by the operation appeared to welcome the news from the White House.

