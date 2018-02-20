Trump Has Asked AG Jeff Sessions To Come Up With Regulations Banning "Bump Stocks"

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been reviewing the definition of what constitutes a "machine gun" and whether bump stocks, which were used in the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting, should fall under the definition.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

President Trump directed the Department of Justice on Tuesday to look at crafting regulations that would ban gun accessories that "turn legal weapons into machine guns," including the so-called bump stocks used in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Trump's announcement comes as the White House is facing increased pressure after the Florida school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed. The mass shooting has once again reignited the national debate surrounding gun control.

"We must do more to protect our children," Trump said in the East Room of the White House before issuing Public Safety Medal of Valor awards. "I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulation to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns. I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized very soon."

Trump's comments seem to allude to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and DOJ's review of what constitutes a "machine gun," and whether the bump stocks — which don't change the mechanism of a rifle but still make them fire like a machine gun — should fall under that definition.

"We cannot merely take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference," Trump said. "We must actually make a difference. We must move beyond clichés and debate."



"The Department understands this is a priority for the President and has acted quickly to move through the rulemaking process," Sarah Isgur Flores, spokesperson for the DOJ, told BuzzFeed News. "We look forward to the results of that process as soon as it is duly completed."

