Trump Has A Red Button On The Oval Office Desk To Order A Coke No, Pepsi is not OK. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

President Trump can order himself a Coke with the simple push of a red button installed at his desk because he's president and he can. Andrew Harnik / AP

Because, I mean, there's got to be perks when you're the leader of the free world, right? Carlos Barria / Reuters

Reporters have already noted Trump's fondness for the sweet bubbly drink. something you never saw during previous administration, soda on the Resolute desk

And the president has tweeted quite a bit about his feelings on Diet Coke in the past. I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The more Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, etc you drink, the more weight you gain?

Diet Coke tweet had a monster response--dammit, I wish the stuff worked.

But that was before he was president. Notice anything peculiar sitting on his desk, just within reach of his thirsty hands? Carlos Barria / Reuters

Let's go in for a closer look. Carlos Barria / Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Behold the mighty Coke button! Reuters / BuzzFeed News

The red soda summoning button is no secret, really, since reporters who have recently interviewed the president in the Oval Office have noticed Trump pushing the little switch just before a White House butler walks in with the beverage. In an interview published Sunday, the Associated Press's Julie Pace noticed Trump pushing the button while he talked about Syria, F-35 fighter jets, and his first 100 days as president.

"With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president," AP reported. Carlos Barria / Reuters

Trump again sought the sweet drink Thursday during an interview with Reuters, pressing the button while talking about his dealings with Taiwan. "With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president," the news agency reported.

Trump isn't the first one to use the button. This picture provided by the White House in 2009 shows sitting on then-President Obama's desk, too. Eric Draper / AP

We don't know exactly what the little red button did when President Obama pushed it, but considering it sits within reach of US presidents, even Trump noted to the Financial Times the mysterious button resembles something that could launch a nuclear strike. "No no, everyone thinks it is," Trump told the paper. "Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button."