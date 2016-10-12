Trump Declares War On GOP, Says He's "Better Off Without Their Support"

"I don't care about his support," Trump said of House Speaker Paul Ryan during an appearance on Fox News.

Donald Trump continued his all-out fight with his own party Tuesday during an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, railing against Republican leaders who have refused to defend him after footage leaked of him making lewd comments about grabbing women.

"They don't give the support that we really need," Trump told O'Reilly during his first interview since the Access Hollywood video surfaced. "I think I may be be better off without their support."

Trump was referring to House Speaker House Ryan, who has said he will no longer defend the Republican nominee after an audio recording of Trump in 2005 saying he could "do anything" he wanted to women because he was a celebrity, including grabbing them "by the pussy," surfaced last week.

Many Republicans criticized the presidential nominee, and some withdrew their endorsement, but Trump doubled down, tweeting Tuesday that "the shackles have been taken off me."

