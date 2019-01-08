Trump Claimed Former Presidents Told Him They Should Have Built A Border Wall. All Four Living Presidents Say That's Not True.

President Trump last week claimed former US presidents told him they support his plan for a wall along the southern border, but all four of his living predecessors said they’ve had no such conversation with the sitting president.



Trump made the comment from the White House Rose Garden on Friday in what has been a continued campaign to drum up support for the wall and secure more than $5 billion in funding from Congress. That funding has turned into the central point of contention in the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Providing no evidence, Trump has claimed wide support for the wall and, on Friday, dragged his predecessors into the ongoing debate, claiming that past presidents had privately told him they should have built the wall during their administrations.

“This should have been done by all the presidents that preceded me, and they all know it,” Trump told reporters. “Some of them have told me that we should have done it, so we’re not playing games. We have to do it.”

But representatives for all four living past presidents, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, have said this is not true.