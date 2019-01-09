The Trump Administration Keeps Pointing To A Secret Terror Watch List. Not Everyone On It Is A Terrorist.

At first, the Trump administration claimed as many as 4,000 people on US terror watch lists had been detained at the southern border last year.



The actual number was six.

Still, the White House has continued to try to link terrorism to the southern border, claiming the president's plan to build a border wall is not just about stopping the flow of Central American migrants to the US, or fulfilling a campaign promise to his base, but a tool to thwart terrorism.

But the terrorism watch list itself, shrouded in secrecy, has been shown to be an unreliable database that has rapidly grown in recent years without explanation of how or why a person has been added to it. Few know how the terror watch list and no-fly lists work, but US officials, like the Trump administration most recently, have pointed to it to make a national security argument.

Yussuf Awadir Abdi, a Utah imam, was placed on a watch list after he boarded a flight to Kenya to pick up his family in the summer of 2017.



"I don't think they had a valid reason to put me on that list," he told BuzzFeed News by phone Tuesday. "I've been working here, paying taxes, and [being] a good citizen."

It was after he filed a lawsuit against the US that he was allowed back into the country and, he believes, removed from the no-fly list.

"They didn't tell me anything I did that was bad," said Abdi, who is a US citizen. "I was helping the community and improving the lives of good people. I was doing a lot of good things in the US, and then that's what happened."

Created in 2003, the Terrorist Screening Database was meant to keep a list of known or suspected terrorists — one of multiple government actions taken after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

But since its creation, the list has sparked multiple lawsuits across the country of US citizens, veterans, and others who claim to have been placed on the list without notice or cause while officials have refused to release information on how the list is made, maintained, or vetted.

"It's terrifying," Gadeir Abbas, a civil rights attorney in Chicago who has worked on lawsuits related to the watch lists, told BuzzFeed News. "For secret reasons, without meaningful recourse, people can be placed on this list. It's terrifying."