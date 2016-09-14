Trial Begins For Armed Occupiers In Oregon Refuge Standoff

Standoff leader Ammon Bundy, his brother Ryan, and five supporters are accused of conspiring to intimidate federal employees, but the occupiers say it was a peaceful protest against government overreach.

The trial for seven armed occupiers who took over an Oregon wildlife refuge and sparked a tense standoff with federal officials in January got underway Tuesday in a federal courtroom.

In opening statements, defendants and their attorneys argued the standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge was a peaceful protest against government overreach of public lands and the prosecution of a local ranching family. But a federal prosecutor told jurors the case was not about the defendants' protest or beliefs, but their intimidation and threatening of federal employees.

"We are not prosecuting the defendants because we don't like what they think or said," Geoffrey Barrow said Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. "We are prosecuting them because of what they did."

Outside the courtroom, protesters gathered at the Portland federal courthouse, where supporters of the defendants referred to the men as "political prisoners."



Among the group facing federal charges is standoff leader Ammon Bundy and his brother Ryan, the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy who also sparked a standoff with federal authorities in 2014.

Cliven Bundy was charged in connection to the Nevada standoff earlier this year after local and federal officials took action against the Oregon occupiers and arrested his sons.