Tiffany Haddish Was Arrested In Georgia On Suspicion Of Driving Under The Influence

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Peachtree City police said in a statement that they received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74. While en route, an officer conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle matching the description that had "pulled into the yard of a residence." Haddish was taken into custody without incident.

According to the Associated Press, the actor posted a $1,666 bond and was released from Fayette County Jail the same day.

Representatives for Haddish did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that published Friday, she said her life was "in shambles" in reference to the recent deaths of her grandmother, her dog, music producer Carl Craig, and actor Bob Saget.

"I'm very emotional. I've been crying a lot 'cause it's— That's my heart," she said. "My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, they were my rocks. They had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical; I'm sure I got them in the spiritual."

Haddish, who got her start as a stand-up comedian, broke out with a role in NBC's The Carmichael Show. She then appeared in Girls Trip and has had a starring role in TBS's The Last O.G.