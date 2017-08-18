BuzzFeed News

This Is How Newspapers Across The World Reacted To The Barcelona Terror Attack

Many newspapers focused on the shocking images of victims who were mowed down in the Thursday attack. At least two newspapers in Spain decided not to publish pictures of victims in the front page.

By Salvador Hernandez

Last updated on August 17, 2017, at 10:20 p.m. ET

Posted on August 17, 2017, at 9:57 p.m. ET

El Mundo (Barcelona, Spain)

el Periódico (Catalonia, Spain)

ABC (Spain)

La Razon (Spain)

New York Daily News

Diari ARA (Catalonia, Spain)

Libération (Paris, France)

The London Times (UK)

The Sun (UK)

The Guardian (UK)

The Daily Telegraph (London, England)

The Wall Street Journal (Europe edition)

New York Daily News

