This Is How Newspapers Across The World Reacted To The Barcelona Terror Attack
Many newspapers focused on the shocking images of victims who were mowed down in the Thursday attack. At least two newspapers in Spain decided not to publish pictures of victims in the front page.
El Mundo (Barcelona, Spain)
el Periódico (Catalonia, Spain)
ABC (Spain)
La Razon (Spain)
Diari ARA (Catalonia, Spain)
Libération (Paris, France)
The London Times (UK)
The Sun (UK)
The Guardian (UK)
The Daily Telegraph (London, England)
The Wall Street Journal (Europe edition)
New York Daily News
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.