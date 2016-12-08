BuzzFeed News

Suspect In Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed 2 Women Had Been Deported 8 Times

Miguel Angel Villaseñor-Saucedo is being sought by Kentucky police and federal authorities after he allegedly killed two women in a hit-and-run crash.

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on December 7, 2016, at 10:46 p.m. ET

Miguel Angel Villaseñor-Saucedo
LMPD

Miguel Angel Villaseñor-Saucedo

A Mexican national accused of killing two women in a hit-and-run crash in Louisville, Kentucky, had been deported eight times before the fatal crash, federal officials said Wednesday.

Louisville Metropolitan Police have been looking for the 40-year-old since the Oct. 22 crash, when Miguel Angel Villaseñor-Saucedo fled the scene after fatally injuring the two women.

Villaseñor-Saucedo, who was living in Louisville, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash, and, on Wednesday, the US Department of Justice announced it was also charging the 40-year-old with re-entering the country after being deported.

The Courier-Journal reported two women had been in a collision on Oct. 22 and were standing outside of their Volkswagen Jetta just before the crash.

Villaseñor-Saucedo, who is suspected of being intoxicated at the time, allegedly struck the two women while driving a Chevrolet truck, the paper reported. He is believed to have fled on foot.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Villaseñor-Saucedo was last deported on May 13, 2013, according to the US Attorney's Office in Kentucky.

"Upon learning of Villaseñor-Saucedo's illegal immigration status in the United States, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office began investigating Villaseñor-Saucedo and found that he had previously been deported from the United States on eight occasions."

If convicted of that crime, he could face up to two years in prison.

