Alt-Right And White Nationalist Supporters Led Tense Protests Against Trump's Airstrikes on Syria

White nationalist Richard Spencer has been an outspoken supporter of Trump — but the President's decision to strike Syria has caused a rift between Trump's alt-right supporters.

White Nationalist and alt-right figure Richard Spencer on Saturday led a protest against President Trump's decision this week to strike a Syrian airbase, leading to a handful of skirmishes with counter-protesters in front of the White House.

Spencer has long been an outspoken supporter of Trump and his policies, including building a wall on the southern border and banning refugees form entering the country. But his decision to lead a handful of protesters to speak out against the strike has been emblematic of the split between Trump and some of his most ardent and far-right supporters.

"We want walls, not war!" chanted some of the protesters accompanying Spencer in front of the White House.

One of them held a sign that read, "No more wars 4 Israel."

Spencer and his supporters were confronted by counter-protesters near the White House, who also shouted chants in an apparent effort to drown out Spencer's crowd.

At one point, Spencer called the counter-protesters, "storm troopers of the establishment."

"Commies go home," Spencer and his supporters chanted while opponents yelled, "Nazis go home."

After alt-right protesters chanted, "Make America great again," the opposing group chanted, "Make America punch Richard again."

The two sides were seen on social media pushing and shoving each other at one point.