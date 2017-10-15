SNL's Remake Mixed CNN With Stephen King's "It" And Now I Have Nightmares

If you thought the movie was scary, now imagine Kellyanne Conway as Pennywise.

Oh look everyone, it's Saturday Night Live's Alex Moffat as CNN's Anderson Cooper. Nothing scary happening here.

Only SNL's Cooper has one problem. He needs a guest for his show and nobody's been booked.

That, and he's wrapped up in SNL's version of Stephen King's It and now it's going to haunt us all.

The nightmare sketch begins innocuously enough, with someone suggesting Cooper book President Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway.