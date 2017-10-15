BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

SNL's Remake Mixed CNN With Stephen King's "It" And Now I Have Nightmares

news

SNL's Remake Mixed CNN With Stephen King's "It" And Now I Have Nightmares

If you thought the movie was scary, now imagine Kellyanne Conway as Pennywise.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 15, 2017, at 12:52 a.m. ET

Oh look everyone, it's Saturday Night Live's Alex Moffat as CNN's Anderson Cooper. Nothing scary happening here.

NBC

Only SNL's Cooper has one problem. He needs a guest for his show and nobody's been booked.

That, and he's wrapped up in SNL's version of Stephen King's It and now it's going to haunt us all.

The nightmare sketch begins innocuously enough, with someone suggesting Cooper book President Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway.

"Seriously, are we that desperate?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

No, Cooper would rather take a rainy walk to relax only. But that scene looks familiar...

NBC
ADVERTISEMENT

Oh no, we all knows where this is leading.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"It's me, Kellyanne Conway, but you can call me Kelly-wise. Kelly-wise the dancing clown!"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

She's there to lure Cooper with quotes.

"I give you crazy, craaazy quote!" she says. "How about this?"

"Puerto Rico actually was worse before Hurricane Maria and the hurricane actually did blow some buildings back together."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper's even warned not to go in by this cop.

NBC

And Kelly-wise shows him his greatest fear.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

AND THIS!!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Kelly-wise even tries to trick him as Hillary Clinton.

NBC

Cooper NOOOO!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

😱 😱 😱 😱

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT