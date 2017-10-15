SNL's Remake Mixed CNN With Stephen King's "It" And Now I Have Nightmares
If you thought the movie was scary, now imagine Kellyanne Conway as Pennywise.
Oh look everyone, it's Saturday Night Live's Alex Moffat as CNN's Anderson Cooper. Nothing scary happening here.
Only SNL's Cooper has one problem. He needs a guest for his show and nobody's been booked.
That, and he's wrapped up in SNL's version of Stephen King's It and now it's going to haunt us all.
The nightmare sketch begins innocuously enough, with someone suggesting Cooper book President Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway.
"Seriously, are we that desperate?"
No, Cooper would rather take a rainy walk to relax only. But that scene looks familiar...
Oh no, we all knows where this is leading.
"It's me, Kellyanne Conway, but you can call me Kelly-wise. Kelly-wise the dancing clown!"
She's there to lure Cooper with quotes.
"I give you crazy, craaazy quote!" she says. "How about this?"
"Puerto Rico actually was worse before Hurricane Maria and the hurricane actually did blow some buildings back together."
Cooper's even warned not to go in by this cop.
And Kelly-wise shows him his greatest fear.
AND THIS!!
Kelly-wise even tries to trick him as Hillary Clinton.
Cooper NOOOO!
😱 😱 😱 😱
