"SNL" Re-Created Donald Trump's Apology For That Leaked Video

“This was way back in 2005. It was 11 years ago, back when I was just a young childish 59-year-old man."

By Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

Posted on October 9, 2016, at 12:20 a.m. ET

Saturday Night Live dove right into the Donald Trump leaked tape debacle, with Alec Baldwin returning as The Donald with cringeworthy and hilarious results.

It started with a short rehash of the vice presidential debate, but it was cut short with "breaking news" of the leaked Access Hollywood video that recorded Trump saying his status as a celebrity allowed him to "do anything" to women, and "grab them by the pussy."

"Are you not entertained?"

But Baldwin and his Trump-pout were quick to offer an apology for the comment, or as he called it, "apple-le-gize."

“This was way back in 2005. It was 11 years ago, back when I was just a young childish 59-year-old man."

So what does Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton think about this newest development?

A quick snapshot of the Clinton camp showed her drinking from a bottle of champagne and dancing.

"To the women still voting for him: My babies, your brain broke," Clinton says.

Later, Trump is caught again talking off camera, this time calling Ted Cruz a "pussy" for agreeing to endorse him.

"Mr. Trump, we can still hear you."

