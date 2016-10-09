"SNL" Re-Created Donald Trump's Apology For That Leaked Video
“This was way back in 2005. It was 11 years ago, back when I was just a young childish 59-year-old man."
Saturday Night Live dove right into the Donald Trump leaked tape debacle, with Alec Baldwin returning as The Donald with cringeworthy and hilarious results.
It started with a short rehash of the vice presidential debate, but it was cut short with "breaking news" of the leaked Access Hollywood video that recorded Trump saying his status as a celebrity allowed him to "do anything" to women, and "grab them by the pussy."
"Are you not entertained?"
But Baldwin and his Trump-pout were quick to offer an apology for the comment, or as he called it, "apple-le-gize."
So what does Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton think about this newest development?
"To the women still voting for him: My babies, your brain broke," Clinton says.
Later, Trump is caught again talking off camera, this time calling Ted Cruz a "pussy" for agreeing to endorse him.
-
