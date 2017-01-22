BuzzFeed News

San Francisco City Hall Was Lit Pink During The Women's March

Tens of thousands of people filled the streets of San Francisco in protest against President Donald Trump.

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on January 21, 2017, at 10:23 p.m. ET

San Francisco's City Hall was lit pink during the city's Women's March Saturday evening.

#WomensMarch in San Fran
Sarah Karlan @SkarSkarSkar

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in San Francisco Saturday afternoon, where they packed streets and public transit in protest against President Donald Trump.

The protesters filled the streets during the demonstration as some headed toward City Hall.

Once they got there, many of the protesters were greeted with pink lights illuminating City Hall.

Mayor Ed Lee confirmed in a tweet that the building was lit pink in support of women's rights.

Tonight, #CityHall is illuminated in pink to show our solidarity in protecting the rights of all women.… https://t.co/chEwM3dVjI
Mayor Ed Lee @mayoredlee

In the past, city officials have used lighting to show support for causes and in solidarity with other cities or nations.

SF City Hall turned pink for the Women's March :D
Fumi @Fumi

The San Francisco march was one of several protests being held across the country Saturday, the day after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president.

Jeff Chiu / AP

Many of the marchers continued on even after rain started to pour down on them Saturday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the Women's March was scheduled on the same day as an anti-abortion demonstration Saturday, but the two groups shifted the times of the protests so they would not overlap.

It was very rainy #WomensMarch #Sfwomensmarch
Sarah Karlan @SkarSkarSkar

An overhead shot of the protests showed the immensity of the crowd Saturday.

Women's march in San Francisco is absolutely massive.
Michael Farrell @mikefarrell

