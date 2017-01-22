San Francisco City Hall Was Lit Pink During The Women's March

Tens of thousands of people filled the streets of San Francisco in protest against President Donald Trump.

San Francisco's City Hall was lit pink during the city's Women's March Saturday evening.

The protesters filled the streets during the demonstration as some headed toward City Hall.

Once they got there, many of the protesters were greeted with pink lights illuminating City Hall.

