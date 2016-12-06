Refrigerator Ruled Out As Cause Of Deadly Oakland Warehouse Fire

Investigators are still looking for what sparked the deadly blaze that claimed the lives of 36 people.

The inside of the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2.

Fire investigators have ruled out a refrigerator as the cause of an Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people inside, officials said Friday.

The fire was sparked Dec. 2 during a party at the warehouse, which was used as an art collective.

A law enforcement official told BuzzFeed News investigators were eyeing a refrigerator near the area where the fire appears to have started as a possible cause, but an official with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said during a news conference the appliance had been effectively ruled out as the cause of the deadly blaze.

The fire appears to have started in the back of the building where the refrigerator was located, an area where the heat and flames appeared to be particularly intense, suggesting a point of origin.

"We can see fire spread and ATF and our local investigators feel very strongly they have identified the section the building that is the point of origin," Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton told reporters.

An investigation for a possible cause remains ongoing, although ATF officials told local Fox affiliate KTVU there is no sign of arson.