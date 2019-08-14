Six Police Officers Have Been Shot By A Gunman In Philadelphia

Six police officers were shot Wednesday in Philadelphia in what authorities described as an active shooting, prompting a massive response as gunshots continued to ring out for hours.

Shots were first reported at about 4:30 p.m., where at least one suspect appeared to be firing at police officers, Sgt. Eric Gripp of the Philadelphia Police Department said in a tweet.

Nearly three hours after the shooting began, authorities said they were trying to reach out to the shooter and were, "imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries."

The six officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Gripp said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told the Philadelphia Inquirer two police officers were also trapped inside the house where the shooting occurred.