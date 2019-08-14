Six Police Officers Have Been Shot By A Gunman In Philadelphia
“It was like a war, like a scene that you see in war,” a witness said.
Six police officers were shot Wednesday in Philadelphia in what authorities described as an active shooting, prompting a massive response as gunshots continued to ring out for hours.
Shots were first reported at about 4:30 p.m., where at least one suspect appeared to be firing at police officers, Sgt. Eric Gripp of the Philadelphia Police Department said in a tweet.
Nearly three hours after the shooting began, authorities said they were trying to reach out to the shooter and were, "imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries."
The six officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Gripp said.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told the Philadelphia Inquirer two police officers were also trapped inside the house where the shooting occurred.
The shooting occurred on the 3700 block of 15th Street in the Nicetown–Tioga section of the city. Video from the scene showed officers loading a person into the back of a police cruiser.
Three hours after the first shots were fired, police said said they were still facing gunfire in the area.
A daycare nearby the shooting was forced to shelter in place as police officers swarmed to the area, Philadelphia's NBC affiliate reported. About 80 children were stuck inside.
"It was like a war, like a scene that you see in war," a woman who lives in the neighborhood told the station. "The guns, the fire, the noise — it was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner."
Three hours after the shooting, police officers were seen carrying toddlers and holding the hands of young children as they lead them away from the scene.
The nearby Temple University was locked down due to the ongoing shooting situation. Local news media broadcasts showed a massive police presence responding to the scene.
Located in North Philadelphia, Nicetown is one of the poorest neighborhoods in the city and suffers one of the highest crime rates in the area. The neighborhood is located in one of the three poorest zip codes in the city and, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the three zip codes account for nearly a third of all homicides in the city since 2013.
The White House said President Trump had been briefed on the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
