People Are Sharing Their Refugee Stories In Response To Trump’s Ban

President Trump on Friday temporarily suspended the entire US refugee program and indefinitely stopped all Syrian refugees from entering the country, bringing people on Twitter to talk about how they or loved ones were affected by the ban.

Using the hashtag #muslimban, people shared stories of loved ones being suddenly stuck abroad, or how their ancestors were able to come to US as a refugee.

The order does not mention "Islam" or "Muslim" in the text, but it blocks all people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days.