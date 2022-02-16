A Prosecutor Called Out His Boss For Talking About Black Men Who Date White Women, Internal Memos Say. Then He Got Fired.

Eight prosecutors were weighing a man’s life, discussing in a small conference room whether or not to seek the death penalty when their boss, Orange County, California, District Attorney Todd Spitzer, wondered out loud if the Black murder suspect had a history of dating white women, according to internal memos obtained by BuzzFeed News.

One prosecutor, a supervisor within the office with two dozen years of experience, called the question “irrelevant” and “inappropriate” during the Oct. 1, 2021, meeting, but the district attorney persisted. According to one memo, Spitzer continued and said “he knows many black people who get themselves out of their bad circumstances and bad situations by only dating ‘white women.’” He went on to describe a Black man he’d known in college who “Spitzer knew for sure” had done so, the memo said.

The supervisor, Senior District Attorney Brahim Baytieh, said he tried to shut down the comments, reminding Spitzer that a new California law not only prohibited prosecutors from considering race while weighing sentencing but also required them to disclose such conversations to the defense attorneys before trial. Baytieh put the events of the meeting into writing with the intention that his memo would serve as legal disclosure in the case. But his concerns never made it to defense attorneys, and instead, according to another memo, Spitzer prohibited staff from discussing the matter and removed them from the case. Two months later, he fired Baytieh, claiming an internal investigation that had been underway since August showed Baytieh had failed to disclose evidence in an unrelated case.

The firing is just the latest turmoil to rock one of the largest district attorney’s offices in the country. Sitting in Southern California, Orange County is home to more than 3 million people, and the district attorney’s office reviews about 75,000 misdemeanor and felony cases a year. Yet the same office charged with pursuing justice has faced allegations of sexual harassment, favoritism, and racism from its own employees, who have said they’ve been targeted with retaliation by Spitzer and other leaders within the office when they’ve failed to toe the line. According to the three internal memos obtained by BuzzFeed News — written by Baytieh and Spitzer himself — three prosecutors who were in the room when Spitzer talked about Black men who date white women believed the comments needed to be disclosed under the California Racial Justice Act to avoid possibly violating the law.

Spitzer and the Orange County District Attorney’s office declined to comment on the memos, citing the ongoing criminal case. In a short statement, a spokesperson suggested there were additional documents relevant to the comments, but declined to provide or describe them.

“Based upon what you have said, it is clear you don’t have all of the documents,” Kimberly Edds, spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said. “This is currently before a court of law and we are unable to comment further.”

The conversation that concerned Baytieh and other prosecutors came as they were discussing whether to seek the death penalty in a 2019 double murder. Jamon Rayon Buggs, a 44-year-old personal trainer, was accused of killing a man and a woman in a Newport Beach home, shooting both in the head.

After the two murders, Buggs is suspected of going to Irvine in a jealous rage, looking for a man he believed to have been involved with a woman he had dated. Instead, Buggs went to the wrong home and was arrested after the resident caught him peering into her apartment through a balcony window.

Buggs had a violent past, including a history of domestic violence that prosecutors discussed as they weighed the possibility of seeking a death sentence. It was then that, according to the memos, Spitzer began to inquire about Buggs’ previous girlfriends and whether the women he’d assaulted had been white.

According to one of the memos, Spitzer, a former member of the California State Assembly with a long history in Orange County politics, ignored the arguments to stop asking about the race of the suspect’s past girlfriends, even if they had been possible victims of domestic violence, and continued talking.

“DA Spitzer then stated that while he was a student in college, he knew as a matter of fact that one of his fellow black students who lived in the same location as DA Spitzer only dated ‘white women,’ and that DA Spitzer knew for sure that this black student did so on purpose to get himself out of his bad circumstances and situations,” read the memo drafted by Baytieh and dated Dec. 3, two months after the meeting.

In a second memo drafted by Baytieh, two other prosecutors in the meeting agreed with Baytieh, saying the conversation was “potentially discoverable” and that it should be shared with the judge in the case.

But instead, Spitzer removed the prosecutor in the case, “walled off” all of the attorneys who witnessed the incident, and prohibited them from discussing the case with anyone.

“You are directed to have no communication regarding People v. Buggs,” reads a Jan. 26 memo from Spitzer to the attorneys, barring them from sharing any information with the new prosecutors.