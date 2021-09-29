A Former Olympic Swimmer Who Wore His Team USA Jacket To The Capitol Riot Pleaded Guilty To A Felony

Klete Keller, a three-time Olympian who stormed the Capitol along with a horde of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of obstructing Congress in a deal with federal prosecutors, according to court documents.

Hundreds of people forced their way into the Capitol during the violent attack on Jan. 6, and many in the crowd freely walked away. But out of the sea of faces seen in photos and video inside the Capitol, Keller was not difficult to identify; he was wearing his Team USA jacket.

In his agreement with prosecutors, Keller admitted on Wednesday to unlawfully entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 with the intent that he and others would "obstruct, influence and impede an official proceeding" — the certification of the results of the presidential election.

Keller was initially facing three federal charges, including civil disorder, knowingly entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. In his agreement, he pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing Congress, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.