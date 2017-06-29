An Off-Duty Officer Pinned A Black Teen To The Ground And Threatened To Kill Him For Being In His Yard

"You came into my fucking property, I'mma fucking kill you."

An off-duty police officer in Illinois held a black 15-year-old down by the throat and threatened to kill him for allegedly trespassing, in a confrontation that was caught on video by the teen's friend.

"You came into my fucking property, I'mma fucking kill you," the officer, who is white, tells the teenager, identified by media outlets as Jordan Brunson.

Jordan told NBC News that he and his friend had left a basketball game in the town of Lansing, Illinois, when he was jumped by three boys.

Then, when heading home, Jordan said he heard his friend calling for help and hiding in the yard. That's when he said he was grabbed by the officer.

In the video, the teenager repeatedly asks to be let go, and the officer repeats that he trespassed on the property.



"Why are you doing this to me, then?" Jordan asks.

"Because your friend is a fucking idiot," the officer says.

"Why you throw me in the ground?"

"You're trespassing in my fucking yard, you understand that?" the officer responds.