North Carolina GOP Strips Governor's Power Before Democrat Takes Office

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina stripped away power from the governor's office in a series of last-minute bills Friday, a move taken by the Republican-dominated legislature after GOP Gov. Pat McCrory lost to a Democratic challenger.

The Associated Press reported McCrory signed one of the bills approved by the GOP-led legislature, merging the State Board of Elections and the State Ethics Commission into one body composed equally of Democrat and Republican legislators.



Before the bill was signed, incoming Gov. Roy Cooper would had been able to fill the seats with more Democrats.

Another bill would also require the governor's cabinet to be confirmed by the state senate. That bill has not yet been signed by the governor, the AP reported.

The North Carolina Democratic Party called the bills a "shameful and cowardly power grab," after Gov. Pat McCrory was voted out of office by about 10,000 votes.