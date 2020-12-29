The Officers Who Shot And Killed Tamir Rice In 2014 Won't Face Federal Charges

No federal criminal charges will be filed against the two Cleveland police officers who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday, arguing there wasn't enough evidence to concretely determine what happened at the time of the shooting.

As for video of the deadly shooting that showed officers shooting the boy just two seconds after stepping out of their patrol cars, federal prosecutors said the quality and angle of the grainy, time-lapse footage failed to show whether Tamir had reached for what officers thought was a handgun.

The object turned out to be a black toy Airsoft pistol that the 12-year-old had been playing with at Cudell Park Recreation Center just minutes before he was killed.

The video, plus the conflicting analysis of seven use-of-force experts, was not enough to determine "beyond a reasonable doubt" the two officers had willfully broken the law, according to the DOJ.

"Although Tamir Rice's death is tragic, the evidence does not meet these evidentiary requirements," the DOJ said in a statement. "It is important to note that the footage is grainy, shot from a distance, does not show detail or perspective, and portions of the incident are not visible because of the location of the patrol car."

Tamir's death and the shocking footage of the shooting became one of the earliest, high-profile killings of Black people by police that propelled the Black Lives Matter movement into the national discourse. For more than five years, the movement has since sparked countless protests in cities across the country and launched a political push to divert law enforcement funding toward social programs.

In announcing its decision on Tuesday, the Department of Justice noted that not only must prosecutors show "beyond a reasonable doubt" that law enforcement's use of force was unreasonable — from the officers' perspective — but that the officer "acted willfully to deprive an individual of a federally protected right."

"This high legal standard — one of the highest standards of intent imposed by law — requires proof that the officer acted with the specific intent to do something the law forbids," the statement added. "It is not enough to show that the officer made a mistake, acted negligently, acted by accident or mistake, or even exercised bad judgement."